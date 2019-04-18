Passenger Train Derails in North Egypt, About 30 Injured (PHOTO)

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Around 30 people received injuries as a result of a passenger train derailing in the northern Egyptian province of Kafr El-Shaikh, the Egyptian Masrawy news portal reported on Thursday.

According to the local authorities, around 20 ambulnces were sent to the place of the accident and all the injured people have been transferred to hospitals.

This comes after in February, Egypt's capital Cairo has witnessed a train crash at the Ramses railway station in the center of Cairo which caused a major fire and claimed the lives of at least two dozen people. The reason of the tragedy was a banal quarrel between the drivers of two diesel locomotives, according to Egyptian Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek.