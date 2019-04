On Monday, a boat transporting passengers on Lake Kivu tipped over, leaving three people dead and 150 others missing, local media reports said. At least 30 people were rescued after the accident, according to the news website africanews.

President of Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi said Thursday that thirteen people have died, while 142 have been missing as a result of the accident.

Local authorities have reportedly not yet determined the cause of the accident.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has offered condolences to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and expressed solidarity with the Central African country.

According to a statement issued by the UN Office of the Spokesperson, the United Nations was ready to provide assistance to the Congo government.