Sudan's Military Orders Central Bank to Review Dubious Money Transfers – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan’s military council chief Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan on Wednesday ordered the nation’s central bank to audit suspicious transactions for clues to potential fraud, state media said.

The bank will review financial transfers made since April 1, according to the SUNA news agency. It has also been authorised to seize any suspicious funds and freeze the transfer of shares until further notice.

The military deposed longtime President Omar Bashir last Thursday and reportedly transferred him to prison earlier on Wednesday after months of anti-government protests.

Burhan promised that the military council would oversee the transition to civilian rule in two years’ time.

Rallies in Sudan, which have been going on since December 2018, were initially caused by the rise in bread prices, but protesters later changed their demands and called for the resignation of Sudanese President Omar Bashir.

The Hague-based court has been trying for years to get Bashir extradited to face war crime charges for atrocities he allegedly committed in Darfur in the 2000s.