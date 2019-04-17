Death Toll Climbing as Rockets Strike Tripoli - Reports

Local media reports claim several people have been killed and more injured by the latest round of shelling to target the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Although unconfirmed by officials, the Libya Observer is reporting that four individuals were killed as a result of heavy shelling in residential areas. Twenty-three others were reported injured.

​Social media users say three homes have been destroyed by surface to surface missiles that were launched from southern Tripoli.

​The latest round of shelling comes after video clips circulated on social media, showing forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), reportedly randomly shelling residential areas.

The World Health Organization said in a recent statement that at least 121 people have been killed and hundreds of others wounded since clashes first broke out some two weeks back between Libyan armed forces and those linked to Haftar.

Conflict recently erupted in Libya April 4 after Haftar ordered an offensive on Tripoli, which is presently controlled by the UN-supported interim Government of National Accord (GNA). The commander issued the order as a means to "liberate [the city] from terrorists," Sputnik previously reported.

Since the forced removal of Muammar Gaddafi, the country has largely been divided, with the LNA-backed parliament controlling the east of Libya, while the the GNA governs the country's western region from Tripoli.