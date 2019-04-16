African Union Threatens to Suspend Sudan After Coup

The council demanded that the Sudanese military "step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority, in accordance with the will of the people and constitutional order, within a maximum period of fifteen days from the date of the adoption of the present communique [Monday]," according to the text.
Last December, protests over a hike in bread prices erupted in Sudan and later escalated into nationwide demonstrations calling on President Omar Bashir to resign and end his 30-year rule.
READ MORE: Sudanese Military Asks Protesters to Clear Camp Outside Army HQ — Reports
On April 11, Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced that Bashir had been detained and a transitional military council had been established to govern the country for the next two years.
