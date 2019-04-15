Register
16:37 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Libyan protesters attend a demonstration to demand an end to the Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli, in Martyrs Square in central Tripoli, Libya, 12 April, 2019

    Libya’s Deputy PM Warns EU not to Trust Haftar, Avoid Repeat of Syrian Scenario

    © REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 12

    On Sunday, the World Health Organisation reported that the death toll from the renewed clashes between Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s forces and those loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord has climbed to 147.

    Libya’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq has warned the countries of the EU not to sit down with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to discuss the Libyan conflict, which he claimed may lead to a civil war, Syrian-style.

    “I would like to ask the heads of European governments: do you understand who Haftar is and what he wants? The subversion of the Tripoli government that we represent is a betrayal of international law and UN principles”, Maiteeq told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica

    READ MORE: Libyan Haftar's Army Confirms Loss of Jet, Suspects GNA in Downing — Statement

    He added that Libya would like to urge Italy and Europe to help the North African country “observe international law and stop war”.

    “Can Europeans trust a person [Haftar] who, in the midst of difficult negotiations under the auspices of the UN, is betraying the whole process?” Maiteeq noted.

    He claimed that by using Egypt’s support, Haftar is drawing Libya into a protracted war that may result in mass migration and the spread of terrorism.

    Maiteeq’s interview comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that 147 people have already been killed amid the renewal of clashes between Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). According to the WHO, just four days ago, the death toll stood at 58 people.

    READ MORE: Libyan Parliament Calls on World Community to Lift Ban on Arms Deliveries to LNA

    Earlier last week, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the EU is concerned by the participation of 'terrorists' in hostilities in Libya and called on the parties to the conflict “to dissociate themselves from these elements, both publicly and on the ground”.

    Mogherini has also urged the sides to resume a political dialogue and “continue to engage in the UN-led process for an inclusive political settlement”.

    Her remarks followed a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who warned that a serious political dialogue that should be resumed in Libya cannot be launched until the hostilities completely stop in the country.

    The dangerous confrontation in Libya started to unravel on 4 April, when Haftar's forces announced an unexpected offensive on Tripoli.

    READ MORE: What You Need to Know About Libyan Oil as Conflict Flares Up

    The Field Marshal claimed at the time that the GNA had formed an alliance with terrorist groups in the country; he pledged to defeat them and cleanse jihadists from the region.

    A trophu Hummer shown at the exhibition of weapons taken from Syrian militants as part of the 4th International Military Technical Forum, Army 2018, in Kubinka
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stanavov
    Militia Humvee With Enormous Cannon Spotted in Libya (PHOTOS)
    Forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA said, in turn, that they were launching a counteroffensive operation, dubbed Volcano of Rage.

    After National Transitional Council forces, supported by NATO, murdered the country's former head Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011, Libya was involved in a protracted political gridlock.

    The country remains divided between the LNA-backed parliament, which was elected in 2014 and is based in the city of Tobruk; and the GNA, which was formed as part of a UN initiative and controls the western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli.

    Related:

    Russia Concerned Over Use of Combat Aircraft by Armed Groups in Libya
    UN Keeps Working in Libya to Resolve Conflict - Special Envoy
    WATCH US Redeploy Military Personnel From Libya as Tensions Rise
    Pompeo: US Urges Forces of Libya's Haftar to Stop Offensive on Tripoli
    Libya's GNA Presidential Council VP Resigns Over Rift With Sarraj - Reports
    Tags:
    governments, forces, support, negotiations, clashes, death toll, Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan National Army (LNA), World Health Organization (WHO), Ahmed Maiteeq, Khalifa Haftar, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse