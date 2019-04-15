Head of Libyan Gov't's Anti-Terrorist Service Injured in Bomb Blast - Source

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The head of the counterterrorism service at the Interior Ministry of the Libyan Tobruk-based government, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), has been injured in a car bomb blast in Benghazi, a source in the ministry told Sputnik.

"A bomb-laden car has exploded in Sidi Khalifa near the eastern entrance to Benghazi. [The explosion] was targeting the head of the counterterrorism service at the Interior Ministry," the source said.

According to the source, the injured official has been transported to a hospital, and his condition is stable.

The blast occurred amid the recently renewed clashes between the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces and the LNA. On Sunday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the death toll in the aftermath of new clashes in Libya Maghreb country between the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the GNA, increased to 147.

The confrontation between the two governments started to escalate on 4 April, with the launch of Haftar's forces unexpected offensive on Tripoli.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 toppling of Gaddafi — the country is still divided between two authorities, with the LNA-backed parliament ruling over eastern Libya and the GNA controlling the west of the country.

