Norway, UK, US Call on Sudan Leadership to Ensure Dialogue Involving All Parties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States urged the Sudanese authorities in a joint statement to ensure that the dialogue on a transition of power to civilian rule involves all stakeholders.

"It is time for the Transitional Military Council and all other parties to enter into an inclusive dialogue to effect a transition to civilian rule. This must be done credibly and swiftly, with protest leaders, political opposition, civil society organizations, and all relevant elements of society, including women, who are willing to participate", the countries said in a statement, posted on Facebook by the US Embassy to Sudan late on Sunday.

"The Troika" has also called on the Sudanese council to ensure humanitarian access to all areas in the country.

READ MORE: Sudan Military Council: Ousted Leader Bashir Planned to Quell Protests By Force

"Sudan needs a political system that is inclusive, respectful of human rights and the rule of law, and supported by a sound constitutional basis. We call on the Transitional Military Council to take the steps necessary to build confidence with the people by adhering to its pledge to release all political prisoners", the statement read.

© AP Photo / Uncredited Sudan's Military Council Cancels State of Emergency

The transitional council in Sudan was established on Thursday for a period of up to two years, after the Sudanese military removed President Omar Bashir from power amid anti-government protests.

Sudan has been engulfed by rallies since December.

The protests were initially triggered by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.

READ MORE: Tehran Opposes Interference in Sudan's Internal Affairs, Hopes for Stabilisation