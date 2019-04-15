Register
    Health workers carry the body of a man suspected of dying from the Ebola virus and left in the street

    Ebola Virus Death Toll in DR Congo Hits 803 - Officials

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 803 people have lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to the infection with the Ebola virus since its outbreak in 2018, the DRC Health Ministry said.

    "As of Sunday, April 14, 2019, [Ebola virus infection] totals to 1,251 cases [1,185 confirmed and 66 possible], 803 deaths", the ministry wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Researchers Discover Potential Ebola Virus Antidote

    On 12 April, the death toll stood at 764, while number of infection cases amounted to 1,206, according to the ministry’s figures.

    A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah, Guinea
    © REUTERS / Misha Hussain
    UN Contributes $10Mln to Combat Ebola in Nations Bordering DR Congo
    At the same time, 371 people have been cured from the decease since the virus broke out in the DRC in 2018, the ministry added.

    On Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian organization issued a warning, saying the situation in the DRC was worsening as people had stopped seeking relief assistance due to loss of trust in Ebola responders.

    The outbreak of Ebola is occurring in the DRC since August 2018.

    The Ebola virus is a deadly disease that is spread through blood and body fluid. Symptoms include fever, headache, joint and muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea.

    READ MORE: No Grounds to Declare Emergency of Int'l Concern Amid DRC Ebola Outbreak — WHO

