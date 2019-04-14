Haftar’s Army Blames Tripoli Forces for Attacking Civilian Targets – Spokesman

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - A spokesman for the Libyan National Army of Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Sunday blamed the forces loyal to the rival administration in Tripoli for attacking residential areas in the capital.

"Terrorist warplanes attacked homes, state and private buildings in Qaser Bin Ghashir and Ain Zara to the south and southeast of the capital Tripoli," the army’s spokesman, Ahmed Mismari, said in a statement.

He claimed that the planes launched airstrikes from Misrata Airport and attacked a company office in Qaser Bin Ghashir, killing four people.

The accusations have been voiced as a military aircraft belonging to Haftar's forces reportedly crashed south of Tripoli. At the same time, AFP reported, citing the GNA, that the military jet had been downed.

On the same day, Haftar met with Egyptian President Al-Sisi, with the latter promising to support counterterrorism efforts in Libya.

Haftar’s army has besieged Tripoli in an attempt to take it from the UN-backed Government of National Accord. The UN mission in Libya has warned the two against targeting civilian infrastructure. The World Health Organization estimates 120 people have been killed over the past 10 days.

