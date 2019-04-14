Sudanese Transitional Council Deputy Head Meets With US Charge D'Affaires

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The deputy head of the Sudanese transitional military council, Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, held a meeting on Sunday with US charge d'affaires ad interim in Khartoum Steven Koutsis at the presidential palace, the council's statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

During the meeting, Daqlu briefed the US diplomat on the situation in the country and the reasons for the establishment of the transitional council. The deputy head of the council also discussed with Koutsis what steps could be taken to ensure security and stability in Sudan.

"The charge d'affaires ad interim, in turn, has welcomed the role of the military council in establishing stability and assured [the council's deputy head] of the need to continue cooperation between the two parties", the statement added.

READ MORE: Sudan Police Lock Down University of Khartoum After Shooting — Reports

© AP Photo / Uncredited Saudi Arabia Backs Sudanese Military Council, Vows Aid Package - Reports

The transitional council was established on Thursday for a period of up to two years, after the Sudanese military removed President Omar Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, from power amid months-long anti-government protests. The council cancelled night-time curfew and vowed to hand over the power to a civil government in two years.