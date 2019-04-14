Register
12:21 GMT +314 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles, which were confiscated from Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's troops, are seen in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, Libya April 5, 2019.

    WHO Says Over 120 Killed in Libya Since Escalation of Violence Near Tripoli

    © REUTERS / Hani Amara
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 121 people have been killed in Libya in less than two weeks since the renewal of clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near the country's capital Tripoli, the World Health Organisation said.

    Just three days ago, the death toll stood at 58 people, including six civilians, and another 275 wounded, according to the WHO.

    "#LibyaCrisis casualties are 682: 121 dead and 561 wounded. WHO sending medical supplies, health staff support for first- and second-line responders", the WHO in Libya tweeted late on Saturday.

    READ MORE: What You Need to Know About Libyan Oil as Conflict Flares Up

    The health organisation also condemned the attacks on health care workers, noting that a total of eight ambulances had come under fire since the beginning of the Tripoli offensive.

    "Two more ambulances were struck in #Libya Saturday during the #Tripoli fighting, bringing the total number to 8 since the violence began. WHO strongly condemns repeated attacks on health care workers, vehicles", the WHO added.

    A member of Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar, is seen as he heads out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 7, 2019
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Lawmaker From Merkel’s Party Calls for German Intervention in Libya
    The confrontation between the two governments dangerously escalated on 4 April, when Haftar's forces announced an unexpected offensive on Tripoli. The Field Marshal stated that the GNA had formed an alliance with terrorist groups in the country, vowing to defeat them and cleanse jihadists from the region.

    The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable ever since a 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two authorities, with the LNA-backed parliament in Tobruk ruling over eastern Libya and the GNA controlling the west of the country.

    Related:

    Libyan Government of National Accord Accuses Haftar Forces of School Shelling
    Libyan Parliament Calls on World Community to Lift Ban on Arms Deliveries to LNA
    Saudis Pledged Support to Libyan Haftar Offensive to Seize Tripoli - Reports
    EU Calls on Warring Parties in Libya to 'Dissociate Themselves' From Terrorists
    What You Need to Know About Libyan Oil as Conflict Flares Up
    Eastern Libya Air Force Strikes Military Camp Near Oil Facility - Reports
    Tags:
    Libyan war, Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan National Army (LNA), World Health Organization (WHO), Khalifa Haftar, Tripoli, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse