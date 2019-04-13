Libyan Parliament Calls on World Community to Lift Ban on Arms Deliveries to LNA

"The Libyan parliament demanded that the international community lift the ban on the supply of weapons to the LNA", the representative said.
The representative noted that lawmakers also demanded to halt "foreign interference of those parties, which do not strive for peace and stability in Libya".
The statement comes after the parliament met earlier in the day for the first time since the election in 2014 not in its home city of Tobruk, but in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi.
LNA Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has undertaken an offensive to retake Tripoli from the GNA-backed forces and has recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital. Forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive on Sunday, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the LNA.
