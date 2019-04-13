Sudan’s Former Ruling Party Demands Freedom for Leaders

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party demanded on Saturday that the military council, which took over after this week’s coup, release toppled president Omar Bashir and other senior members.

"We consider the military council’s actions an unconstitutional power grab. The NCP rejects the arrest of its leaders, its acting president and many other senior members and demands their immediate release," it said in a statement.

Bashir was ousted and arrested by the military on Thursday. It set up a transitional council headed by Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, who promised to cede power to a civil government in two years’ time.

The NCP said the military’s action would only slow down peaceful transition and void a national charter that was adopted by the majority of parties. It demanded that Burhan give equal rights to all political forces and bring those who attacked its regional offices to justice.

