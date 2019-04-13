Sudan's Intel and Security Service Chief Resigns From Post

The resignation comes after earlier this week the military dismissed the government and detained Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who had been governing the country for almost 30 years, announcing that the country would be headed by a transitional council.

Salah Gosh, the director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), has decided to resign, Sudanese TV reported on Saturday.

"The chief of the transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted the resignation of… the chief of NISS", the official statement of the military said.

The news comes just a day after head of the transitional council Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf decided to quit, appointing Army Chief of Staff Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan as the new chief.

During the recent rallies in the country, several NISS facilities were attacked by protesters. After the military took power in Sudan, the NISS announced that it was releasing all political prisoners across the country.