Sudan's Intel and Security Service Chief Resigns From Post

Salah Gosh, the director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), has decided to resign, Sudanese TV reported on Saturday.
"The chief of the transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted the resignation of… the chief of NISS", the official statement of the military said.
During the recent rallies in the country, several NISS facilities were attacked by protesters. After the military took power in Sudan, the NISS announced that it was releasing all political prisoners across the country.
