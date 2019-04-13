Crowd in Khartoum Celebrates Resignation of Transition Military Council Head

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudanese citizens in the capital of Khartoum are celebrating the resignation of Defense Minister Mohammed Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf from the position of the head of the transition military council, which was established to govern the country in the wake of the ouster of President Omar Bashir, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A crowd in Khartoum is waving flags and firing flares. The demonstrators are whistling and shouting slogans.

#Soudan Au 7ème soir, à nouveau la joie dans les rues de Khartoum. Deuxième dirigeant indésirable qui jette l'éponge en 2 jours. C'est le général Abdel Fattah Abdulrahman Burhan qui prend le relai, personnalité moins clivante, pas de linge sale à 1ère vue.#اعتصام_القيادة_العامة pic.twitter.com/5MhAxDHYD7 — Sébastien Duhamel (@sebduhamel) 13 апреля 2019 г.

Ibn Auf announced he was stepping down just a day after he was sworn in as the head of the military council. Ibn Auf named Abdel-Fattah al-Burha the new chief of the council. Al-Burha was sworn in late on Friday.

Notably, the African Union and the European Union have called for a transition of power to the civilian government.

#Soudan Le nouveau chef de l'armée a démissionné le lendemain après avoir prêté serment alors que les dirigeants de l'armée du pays insistaient à dire qu'ils ouvraient la voie à 1 gouvernement civil#Khartoum #Sudan #SudanUprising https://t.co/T1XO1997ix pic.twitter.com/rW0BhidXHJ — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) 12 апреля 2019 г.

​Sudan has seen months of protests that erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Sudan's President Omar Bashir Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.

