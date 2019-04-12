Head of Sudan's Military Transition Council Ibn Auf Resigns - Reports

"I announce my resignation from this post and the choice of the one in whose experience I trust … after consultations, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan was appointed new head of the Transitional Military Council", Ibn Auf said in a televised address broadcast by Arabic TV channels.
Al-Burhan has served as chief of staff of the Sudanese Ground Forces since the army command reshuffle in February 2018.
On Thursday, Ibn Auf announced the establishment of a military council that would govern the country for two years.
"We are seeking the immediate transfer of power, not in a month or two years from now. The forces that are seeking reforms have specific demands on following the democratic path that will solve the corruption issue and other problems that resulted from the rule of the salvation government [of former President Omar Bashir]", Youssef said.
READ MORE: EU Calls for Power Handover to Civilian Transitional Govt in Sudan
He pointed out that members of the military council were part of Bashir’s elite circle.
According to Youssef, the Sudanese people likewise oppose the curfew imposed after Thursday's coup.
Sudan has seen months of protests that first erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially triggered by a rise in the prices of bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the food vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who had been in power for nearly 30 years.
READ MORE: Saudia Airline Suspends Flights to Sudan Over Coup — Company
All comments
Show new comments (0)