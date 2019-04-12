Algerian Moderate Islamists Call for Resignation of Interim Government

ALGIERS (Sputnik) - The Algerian moderate Islamist Movement of Society for Peace party is not engaged in talks with the interim government as it calls for the resignation of Cabinet led by interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, Nasser Hamdadush, the head of the parliamentary group, told Sputnik.

"We do not recognize the presidency of Bensalah, we call on him, Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, the head of the Constitutional Council to resign, as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has done earlier", Hamdadush said.

READ MORE: Algeria's Parl't Pressured Into Naming New Interim President – Reports

As the party has been supporting rallies against Bouteflika and those representing the longtime leader, it refuses to maintain talks with the interim government over Bensalah’s appointment going against the demands of the protesters, the lawmaker noted.

"You cannot negotiate with those who have been rejected by the people […] The imposition of unilateral decisions by the authorities will have dangerous consequences, the delay in meeting public demands can prove costly", Hamdadush underlined.

The lawmaker went on to call for a dialogue involving all political actors in order to determine the transitional period.

Bensalah has replaced ailing President Bouteflika, who was forced out by mass protests last week. The parliament gave the upper house speaker 90 days to see the country through a transition.

READ MORE: Bouteflika Must Leave With Honour Not to Drag Algeria Into Trouble – Politician

His confirmation was met with fresh demonstrations in Algiers where hundreds of mostly young protesters took to the streets shouting "Bensalah, get out!" The lawmaker is seen as a close ally of the ousted president. On Wednesday, media reported that Bensalah had set new presidential election for 4 July.