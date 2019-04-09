Algeria's Interim President Promises Free Presidential Election - Reports

Algeria's interim president Abdelkader Bensalah said Tuesday that the country's army is aligned with the constitution as a way to get out of the political crisis, adding that "we will soon have a president who will build a new Algeria", Reuters reported.

"We — citizens, the political class and state institutions — must work to ensure the conditions, all conditions, are right for a transparent and regular presidential poll", Bensalah said in a televised address, cited by AFP.

"I promise to create necessary conditions for an honest and transparent election … I hope that a new president will be elected soon", Bensalah stressed in a televised address to the nation. He said he would start forming an electoral body with the help of political parties and the public and urged the nation to set aside their differences.

Algeria's longtime head of state, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down in a public address last week, following months-long protests in Algeria demanding a change of power. The Algerian parliament held on Tuesday an extraordinary session with lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses present to confirm that the post of the country's president was vacant in accordance with Article 102 of the constitution. The overwhelming majority of the lawmakers voted in favor.

The speaker of the upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, will serve as an interim president. He will have to organize and hold snap presidential election within 90 days.

According to the Algerie-direct news outlet, the former Algerian president will travel to receive medical treatment in either an American clinic in Doha or a hospital in Geneva.

Bouteflika served four terms as president since assuming office in 1999. In February this year the leader announced his intention to seek a new presidential bid. The announcement quickly prompted large waves of anti-government protests, the largest in over a decade. Bouteflika finally surrendered to the demonstrators' demands and said he would not seek a new term.

