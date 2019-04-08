Tripoli's Only Functioning Airport Attacked by Military Aircraft - Reports

No additional information has been provided so far.

This comes after on 4 April, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the parliament in the east, ordered the Libyan National Army (LNA) to wrestle the capital from what he called terrorist forces. In response, armed forces loyal to the Government of National Accord started a military operation on 7 April against the LNA.

READ MORE: Haftar's Libyan National Army Gains Control of Yarmuk Military Camp — Source

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011. The county is split in two between the eastern Libyan parliament based in Tobruk and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW