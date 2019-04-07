Ugandan Police Free US Tourist, Guide From 5-Day Captivity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US woman and her safari guide were freed Sunday after being kidnapped at gunpoint at a national park in Uganda five days ago, the local police said in a statement.

“The Police and sister security agencies have today, Sunday, 7th April, 2019, rescued Ms. Kimberley Sue Endicott, an American tourist together with the senior tour guide, Jean-Paul, who were kidnapped on gunpoint last Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019, while on an evening game drive at Queen Elizabeth National park,” the statement read.

The Ugandan police stressed that the two were “unharmed, in good health and in the safe hands of the joint security team.”

#BreakingNews America tourist Kimberley Sue Endicott and her tour guide Jen Paul Marenge have been rescued alive in DRC Glory be to God pic.twitter.com/CYJ18tfmUX — MusinguziBoaz (@MusinguziBoaz17) April 7, 2019

​The 35-year-old woman and her Congolese driver were returned to a lodge in the park, ABC News cited a spokesman for the Ugandan safari operation as saying. The kidnappers initially demanded a $500,000 ransom but it is not clear how much was paid.