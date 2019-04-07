Nationwide Power Outage Hits Sudan – Electricity Ministry

"A failure on the Rabak-Masqar-Sennar-Maranjan-Alhasahisa power line caused the national energy grid to go down," the ministry said in a statement.
The authority did not give any reason for the failure, saying technicians were working to restore power supply.
BREAKING NEWS:#Sudan suffering a total power outage amid anti-Bashir protests!#تسقط_بس#موكب7ابريل https://t.co/ad1n3QyOND— Shaima Dallali (@ShaimaDallali) April 7, 2019
The outage comes amid months of anti-government protests that began last December as a public outcry against rising living costs and general economic hardships. Mass rallies prompted President Omar Bashir to dissolve the cabinet and declare the state of national emergency.
