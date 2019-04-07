Nationwide Power Outage Hits Sudan – Electricity Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A nationwide blackout plunged Sudan in darkness on Sunday, the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity said.

"A failure on the Rabak-Masqar-Sennar-Maranjan-Alhasahisa power line caused the national energy grid to go down," the ministry said in a statement.

The authority did not give any reason for the failure, saying technicians were working to restore power supply.

​The outage comes amid months of anti-government protests that began last December as a public outcry against rising living costs and general economic hardships. Mass rallies prompted President Omar Bashir to dissolve the cabinet and declare the state of national emergency.