WATCH US Redeploy Military Personnel From Libya as Tensions Rise

Libyan media released footage showing the temporary redeployment of the US Africa Command's military personnel.
READ MORE: US Evacuates Personnel From Libya Due To Increased Unrest — Report
Fighting in Libya escalated on Thursday after the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
AFRICOM led a 2016 bombardment campaign to dislodge Daesh* elements in the country and has maintained a special operations mission there that assists the GNA in counter-terrorism efforts.
* A terrorist organisation banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)