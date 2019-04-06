Russia Concerned Over Use of Combat Aircraft by Armed Groups in Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has addressed the tense situation in Libya, which has recently escalated amid the Libyan National Army's advance toward Tripoli. The offensive is aimed, according to LNA head Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to liberate the city from militants.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow's stance on the Libyan conflict Saturday, stressing that Russia is against putting the blame of the crisis on any side.

"We advocate the position that there should be no attempts to unilaterally appoint the perpetrators. The reason for the Libyan crisis is what NATO members did to this country in 2011. It's been since then that it has become a ruined state, let's call things by their proper names, and turned into a black hole through which terrorists go to the south, along with the illegal smuggling of weapons, and to the north — the flow of illegal migrants", Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

