Tripoli Forces Retake Former International Airport - Reports

Earlier, a source close to Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said that LNA captured the international airport in Tripoli.

Forces loyal to Tripoli government have recaptured the former Libyan international airport in the south of the city, Fathi Ali Bashagha told the Tripoli-based interior minister Libya al-Ahrar TV.

Earlier on Friday, forces supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that they were able to stop the offensive of the Libyan National Army led by Haftar on Tripoli.

Previously, the GNA declared a general military alert after Haftar-led eastern forces announced they were moving to western parts of the country. In the meantime, according to Sputnik source, Sarraj, remains in Tripoli despite the LNA offensive.

As a result of a years-long civil conflict that erupted following a rebellion and murder of the ex-head of state Muammar Gaddafi, there is no single central government in Libya, and the country's eastern and western parts are controlled by separate powers. The Tobruk-based parliament, elected in 2014 and backed by the LNA, governs the east of Libya, while the GNA, established in 2015, controls Libya's western parts from Tripoli.