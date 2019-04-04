Car Bomb Explodes Near Police Training Academy in Somalian Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car bomb exploded outside the police training academy in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Thursday, killing several people and injuring a dozen of others, the Garowe Online news website reported.

A senior Somalian police officer confirmed to the Garowe Online news website that a car laden with explosives had exploded at the entrance to the General Kahiye police training camp.

Tonight’s explosion only raises more questions: Area is highly-protected — just outside the biggest police academy, and also there is a nearby road used by the VIPs including the president to and from Mogadishu Airport. How did the VBIED reached there without being stopped? pic.twitter.com/aNoZ1KKUUw — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) 4 апреля 2019 г.

A dozen injured people were taken to a local hospital, according to the officer.

Al Shabab terrorists claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack, the news website reported.