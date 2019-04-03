Algerian Constitutional Council Endorses Bouteflika's Resignation - Reports

After the Council's approval, it is expected that Abdelkader Bensalah, the head of the country's upper chamber, will govern the country until the next presidential election.

The Algerian Constitutional Council discussed long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation and has approved it, the Ennahar TV channel reported.

The decision comes after Bouteflika, 82, who has been in power for 20 years, announced his resignation on 2 April after five weeks of mass protests, triggered by his plans to seek a fifth term in office.

The council has also decided to notify the country's parliament that the post of the head of state has become vacant.

Since late February, the country has experienced a wave of anti-government protests throughout various Algerian cities. The army has reportedly demanded that the administration implement Article 102 of the Constitution.

Article 102 allows the Constitutional Council to declare the Algerian president's position vacant if the head of state is unfit to govern due to health reasons.