Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Morocco's Rabat Stadium (VIDEO)

Pope Francis, who is currently paying a visit to Morocco in a two-day trip, is celebrating mass at the Rabat Stadium; some estimates indicate that 10,000 people gathered for the religious event on Sunday.
During his first day in Morocco, Pope Francis commented on Jerusalem, stressing that it should become a "symbol of peaceful coexistence" for Christians, Jews and Muslims — this statement echoes the views of Morocco's King Mohammed VI who invited the prominent Catholic figure to the predominantly Muslim state.
