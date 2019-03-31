Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Morocco's Rabat Stadium (VIDEO)

On Saturday, Pope Francis departed for Morocco; this marks his second trip to a Muslim country since the beginning of 2019.

Pope Francis, who is currently paying a visit to Morocco in a two-day trip, is celebrating mass at the Rabat Stadium; some estimates indicate that 10,000 people gathered for the religious event on Sunday.

During his first day in Morocco, Pope Francis commented on Jerusalem, stressing that it should become a "symbol of peaceful coexistence" for Christians, Jews and Muslims — this statement echoes the views of Morocco's King Mohammed VI who invited the prominent Catholic figure to the predominantly Muslim state.

