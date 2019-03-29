Twitter Cracks Up Over Man With 6-Hour Erection Prompting Energy Drink Ban

Energy drinks are generally consumed to enhance performance, but this one appears to have provided an ultimate energy boost, on all fronts.

Zambia has put a ban on and suspended production of an energy drink, called Power Natural High Energy Drink SX, after it was found to have been boosted with erectile dysfunction substance Viagra, according to Ndola local authorities’ statement cited by The Guardian.

Prior to that, in December, the country’s medicine regulator conducted tests that suggested the drink had been spiked by the erectile stimulator. Around the same time, the National Drug Authority of Uganda, which along with other African countries imports the drink manufactured by Revin Zambia Ltd, cited similar findings in a letter bringing up a customer’s complaint about constant sweating and a roughly six-hour erection that caused discomfort after downing the beverage.

The tests found the energy drink to contain Sildenafil Citrate, universally known under its brand name Viagra, prompting Zambia to order the manufacturer to withdraw the drink from market shelves, along with a statement warning that Sildenafil, an active ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction in men, should only be available by prescription.

“Results from both Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those obtained from the Foods and Drugs Laboratory that indicated a positive presence of Sildenafil Citrate”, the Ndola local authority statement said.

Zambia has banned the distribution and sale of an energy drink after it was reported to contain traces of a drug used to treat impotence. In 2018, a Ugandan man complained of developing a six-hour-long hard on after drinking the Power Natural High Energy Drink SX.

Earlier, in January, another African country, Malawi, banned the drink in the wake of tests done at its drug quality control authority after Zambia and Uganda voiced safety concerns for the first time.