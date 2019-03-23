Twin Bomb Explosions Hit Mogadishu as Militants Besiege 2 Ministries - Reports

The al-Shabab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online said.
Following the explosions, the two ministerial buildings were besieged by heavily-armed militants.
Loud explosion rocks #Mogadishu. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/8M10JROpDl— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) March 23, 2019
A number of people, mostly government workers and officials, are currently trapped in the building, while the terrorists and security forces exchange fire inside the compound.
At least 5 people were killed, including the deputy labour minister, in an attack by Islamist extremists, AP reports, citing Somalia police.
Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has claimed numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. The group has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).
