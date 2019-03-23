Twin Bomb Explosions Hit Mogadishu as Militants Besiege 2 Ministries - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two car bombs exploded on Saturday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu near the ministries of labour and public works, Garowe Online reported, citing police.

The al-Shabab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Somalian news outlet Garowe Online said.

Following the explosions, the two ministerial buildings were besieged by heavily-armed militants.

A number of people, mostly government workers and officials, are currently trapped in the building, while the terrorists and security forces exchange fire inside the compound.

At least 5 people were killed, including the deputy labour minister, in an attack by Islamist extremists, AP reports, citing Somalia police.

Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has claimed numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. The group has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).