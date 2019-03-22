Tropical Cyclone Idai Killed 430 People in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi - UNHCR

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi has increased to 430, Babar Baloch, the spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), said in a statement on Friday.

Idai hit Mozambique last Friday and then spread to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls and causing multiple casualties. Search and rescue operations continue.

"In Mozambique, the most affected country, the government has declared a national emergency as the death toll from the effects of the Cyclone climbs above the reported 242 and is expected to exceed 1,000… In Zimbabwe, the government has declared a state of disaster, and 104 people are reported to have died as a result of the cyclone… In Malawi, the government has also declared a state of national disaster, and 84 people are reported to have died," Baloch said.

The spokesperson added that the UNHCR was cooperating with humanitarian partners and governments of the three countries, affected by the cyclone, in order to address the "urgent life-saving needs" of the people, who currently lack "basic relief supplies, food, health services and shelter."

​The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has a different assessment of fatalities. The IOM said in a statement on Friday that the death toll in Mozambique stood at least 242 people, while the total known number of fatalities was 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi.