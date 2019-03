Buses Reportedly Collide in Ghana, Killing at Least 70 (PHOTOS)

The incident took place on Friday morning in the Northern Kintampo district. As a result of the accident, one of the vehicles caught fire while the other was overturned by the impact.

Two buses collided in Ghana, killing over 70 people, the mynewsgh.com news portal reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, preliminary reports suggest that one of the bus drivers fell asleep while driving and crossed into the oncoming lane, crashing into another bus.

Viewer discretion is advised



[Photos] Accident involving two buses at Kintampo South district; Many fear dead. @GhPoliceService on the scene.#OnuaNews #Yensempa pic.twitter.com/7Gb75U652t — Onua 95.1 FM (@onua951fm) March 22, 2019

An investigation has been opened into the collision.