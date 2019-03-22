Buses Reportedly Collide in Ghana, Killing at Least 70 (PHOTOS)

Two buses collided in Ghana, killing over 70 people, the mynewsgh.com news portal reported on Friday.
According to the media outlet, preliminary reports suggest that one of the bus drivers fell asleep while driving and crossed into the oncoming lane, crashing into another bus.
Viewer discretion is advised— Onua 95.1 FM (@onua951fm) March 22, 2019
[Photos] Accident involving two buses at Kintampo South district; Many fear dead. @GhPoliceService on the scene.#OnuaNews #Yensempa pic.twitter.com/7Gb75U652t
An investigation has been opened into the collision.
Breaking News— Nana Yaw (@Ancestorsluv) March 22, 2019
At least 40 people have died on road accident at Ampomakrom between Techiman,kintampo road this morning..
More soon.. pic.twitter.com/quYFwhB2QW
