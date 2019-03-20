Two Parties of Algerian Ruling Coalition Voice Support for Anti-Gov't Protesters

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Two parties of the Algerian ruling coalition — the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the Democratic National Rally (RND) — voiced support on Wednesday for protesters who are calling for the transition of power in the North African country.

"The FLN fully supports the people's movement," FLN coordinator Mouad Bouchareb said at a meeting with regional leaders of the party.

He stressed that the FLN prioritized the opinion of the Algerian people "who have requested changes."

Bouchareb recalled that Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has been in power since 1999, had pledged that "the transition of power" would happen, and a "new republic" would be created.

The FLN coordinator called on all the Algerian political forces to sit down at the negotiating table in order to formulate a "road map for new Algeria creation."

Meanwhile, RND spokesman Seddik Chihab condemned Bouteflika's decision to run for a fifth consecutive term, which initially sparked protests in late February.

"Bouteflika's nomination for re-election was a big mistake," Chihab said, as quoted by Algerian daily newspaper El Khabar.

Remarkably, both FLN and RND initially supported 82-year-old Bouteflika's re-election bid.

Days before that, Bouteflika announced, amid a wave of anti-government protests, that he abandoned his plans to run for the presidency and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. However, demonstrations continue, since people demand immediate changes.

A national conference, expected to take place soon, will decide on the date to hold the Algerian presidential election.

