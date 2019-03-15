Fresh Protests Against Bouteflika Begin in Algiers - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Hundreds of protesters started gathering in downtown Algiers on Friday to take part in potentially decisive protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algerie ECO reported.

Anti-government protests are also expected to take place in other cities of the North African country, according to the Algerie ECO newspaper.

On the eve of the rallies, Algeria’s Deputy Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra and newly appointed Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui held a joint press conference in Algiers, seeking to calm tensions and calling for dialogue to resolve the situation.

On Monday, Bouteflika announced he would not seek a fifth term in office, and proposed to set up "a national conference," which is expected to oversee the transition, draft Algeria's new constitution and set the date for new elections.

Yet, anti-government protests, which started last month, continued on Tuesday, with people demanding immediate political changes from Bouteflika.