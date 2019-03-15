Fresh Protests Against Bouteflika Begin in Algiers - Reports

Anti-government protests are also expected to take place in other cities of the North African country, according to the Algerie ECO newspaper.
On the eve of the rallies, Algeria’s Deputy Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra and newly appointed Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui held a joint press conference in Algiers, seeking to calm tensions and calling for dialogue to resolve the situation.
#Algiers now— Farah | فرح (@souamesfarah) March 15, 2019
(Before internet is off ☺)
Slogans are the real MVP's of the protests.#nonauprolongement #يتنحاو_ڨاع #حراك_15_مارس pic.twitter.com/ZGOMm1J4UG
On Monday, Bouteflika announced he would not seek a fifth term in office, and proposed to set up "a national conference," which is expected to oversee the transition, draft Algeria's new constitution and set the date for new elections.
Yet, anti-government protests, which started last month, continued on Tuesday, with people demanding immediate political changes from Bouteflika.
