Ethiopian Airlines Meeting With Families of Crash Victims Ends in Chaos - Report

The French aviation safety watchdog will analyse the black boxes recovered from the Boeing 737 MAX's crash site, and, meanwhile, a host of countries have temporarily suspended the operation of the aircraft as the investigation continues.

Families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines deadly crash stormed out of a briefing with the airline's officials, angered by what they called a lack of information from the company.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of grieving relatives, who demanded answers on why the plane crashed, when they would receive the remains, and how the process of identifying the victims was going on, according to Kenya's The Standard newspaper.

"We are not getting any assistance from these people, they are not giving us any answers and the guys who are supposed to inform us are passing the buck. We do not want to stay here," said a Kenyan family member, whose wife was among the 157 people killed in the incident.

According to Ethiopian Airlines, the pilot told controllers that he had "flight control problems" shortly before the Boeing 737 MAX plane plunged to the ground six minutes into the flight, which was heading from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

On Thursday, two black boxes from the aircraft were flown to France for expert analysis.

US plane-maker Boeing said it was sure the MAX aircraft is safe, however, several countries, including Russia, the EU and the US, have slapped a temporary ban on the operation of Boeing 737 MAX airfcraft in their airspace.

The Ethiopia crash became the second in the past five months. In October, a Lion Air plane of the same model carrying 189 people crashed into the sea off the coast of Indonesia, killing all on board.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that Sunday's crash had "some similarities" with the Indonesia tragedy.