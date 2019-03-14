Register
15:49 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Family members mourn the victims at the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines operated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at Hama Quntushele village in the Oromia region, on March 13, 2019

    Ethiopian Airlines Meeting With Families of Crash Victims Ends in Chaos - Report

    © AFP 2018 / Tony Karumba
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The French aviation safety watchdog will analyse the black boxes recovered from the Boeing 737 MAX's crash site, and, meanwhile, a host of countries have temporarily suspended the operation of the aircraft as the investigation continues.

    Families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines deadly crash stormed out of a briefing with the airline's officials, angered by what they called a lack of information from the company.

    The meeting was attended by hundreds of grieving relatives, who demanded answers on why the plane crashed, when they would receive the remains, and how the process of identifying the victims was going on, according to Kenya's The Standard newspaper.

    "We are not getting any assistance from these people, they are not giving us any answers and the guys who are supposed to inform us are passing the buck. We do not want to stay here," said a Kenyan family member, whose wife was among the 157 people killed in the incident.

    According to Ethiopian Airlines, the pilot told controllers that he had "flight control problems" shortly before the Boeing 737 MAX plane plunged to the ground six minutes into the flight, which was heading from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    CNN Host Says Ethiopian Plane Crashed Because of US Government Shutdown

    On Thursday, two black boxes from the aircraft were flown to France for expert analysis.

    US plane-maker Boeing said it was sure the MAX aircraft is safe, however, several countries, including Russia, the EU and the US, have slapped a temporary ban on the operation of Boeing 737 MAX airfcraft in their airspace.

    The Ethiopia crash became the second in the past five months. In October, a Lion Air plane of the same model carrying 189 people crashed into the sea off the coast of Indonesia, killing all on board.

    The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that Sunday's crash had "some similarities" with the Indonesia tragedy.

    Related:

    Japan Closes Its Airspace for Boeing 737MAX After Crash in Ethiopia - Reports
    Russia Bans Boeing 737 Max in its Airspace - Transport Agency
    After Mounting Pressure, Trump Forced To Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 & 9 Jets
    India's SpiceJet Airliner Wants Boeing Compensation Over 737 Max Mess - Reports
    Colombia, Chile Close Their Airspace for Boeing 737 MAX After Ethiopia Crash
    Tags:
    remains, victims, crash, Boeing 737 MAX, Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse