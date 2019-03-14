Black Boxes of Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX to Be Analysed in France - Report

The French civil aviation authority (DGAC) will analyse the black boxes of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft which crashed on Sunday near Addis Ababa, the agency's spokesman said Wednesday.

Ethiopian Airlines refused earlier to send the black boxes to the United States, where the Boeing 7373 Max 8 was manufactured, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday. The US aviation authorities were among the latest to issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airliner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration insisted that the planes were safe, despite growing concerns after the latest crash of the aircraft. On Wednesday, the FAA said in its Emergency Order, however, that investigation into two deadly air accidents involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft has discovered "some similarities" that led to a temporary grounding of the entire 737 Max fleet.

Earlier in the day, an Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said that the black boxes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 would be sent to Germany for analysis. However, German authorities said they would not conduct the decoding.

On Sunday, a Boeing 737 Max 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people from more than 30 countries on board.

The crash in Ethiopia was the second fatal incident involving the narrow-body aircraft in less than five months. In late October 2018, another Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off, claiming the lives of 189 people. According to the preliminary investigation, the plane's sensors were showing incorrect speed and altitude readings.

In the wake of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia, aviation authorities and carriers around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, France, Germany, South Africa, the European Union, China and Russia have either grounded all 737 Max 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.