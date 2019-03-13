Sudanese President Reshuffles Cabinet After Dismissing Major Officials - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudanese President Omar Bashir has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing at least 15 new ministers, SUNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Sudanese news agency SUNA, Sudan's Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed will keep his post.

In late February, Bashir dissolved the central government, dismissed the heads of all the provinces and declared a state of emergency in the country amid anti-government protests, which have been raging in the country since mid-December following price increase and essential goods shortages.

He also called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to run for another term in 2020.

At least 30 people have been killed and 200 others have been injured as a result of the unrest, according to various sources.