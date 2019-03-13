School Building Collapses in Nigeria, Leaving Over 100 Under Debris - Reports

The Guardian Nigeria reported Wednesday that a three-storey building collapsed in the Itafaji area of Lagos, adding that over 100 people are trapped under the debris. A local news station Channels TV also stated that the primary school was located on the top floor of the building.
— Tragedy in Lagos island, as narrated by — @Akanni_Ak6 pic.twitter.com/Aewmif0fhE— SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) 13 марта 2019 г.
School building collapsed in the early hour of today in Lafiaji Lagos island. Some of the students are already been saved, some are feared dead and the others are still trapped. pic.twitter.com/50sm80569s— BVITY (@BVITYMediaGroup) 13 марта 2019 г.
The tragedy follows another huge building collapse that occurred in 2016, when more than 100 people died after a church came down in the southeastern part of the African country.
Many pupils dead, over 100 trapped as school building collapses in Lagos.. Tragedy struck, some minutes ago, at Itafaji, Lagos Island, as a 3 storey building housing a school collapsed, killing and trapping many… As at the time of filing this report, many students are being rushed to the General hospital, Marina, while parents are trooping there to search for their children… It’s gathered that over 100 students are currently still trapped and being dug out.
