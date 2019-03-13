Ethiopian Airlines Urges Boeing to Ground All 737 Max 8 Until Ruled Safe to Fly

Earlier this week, the American aeroplane manufacturer’s model 737 MAX 8 faced an almost worldwide airspace ban following a deadly crash in Ethiopia, which resulted in the deaths of at least 157 people.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam, Boeing should ground all of its 737 MAX 8 jets until they are proven to be safe.

Flightradar24 reported on Wednesday that the US and Canada remain the only countries to have the Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating in their airspace. Commenting on the situation regarding the aircraft model, Boeing stated that the company is confident in the 737 MAX 8.

The fatal accident near Addis Ababa became the second deadly accident involving a 737 MAX 8 in just five months, with 189 people having died in the tragic crash of a plane belonging to Indonesia’s Lion Air plane in October 2018.