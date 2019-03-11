Ethiopian Airlines Boeing's Black Box Recovered at Crash Site - Reports

According to Ethiopian state TV, investigators have recovered the black box from the crash site of the Boeing passenger jet near the country's capital.
The jet crashed just a few minutes after take-off on 10 March, killing all 157 people on board. The tragedy raised questions about the safety of the new Boeing 737 MAX 8, as four months ago a plane of the same model operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea, claiming the lives of at least 189 people.
