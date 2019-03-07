Hundreds of Lawyers Protest in Algeria Against Bouteflika's Candidacy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of robed lawyers gathered in downtown Algiers on Thursday to protest 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's intention to seek his fifth consecutive term in April's presidential election, El Khabar reported.

The lawyers gathered in front of the building that houses the country's Constitutional Council, responsible for approving presidential candidates, and sent several representatives inside to hand over a statement on the part of the protesters, El Khabar newspaper reported.

Sky News Arabia reported, citing the head of the local branch of the lawyers' labour union, who was among those sent to deliver the document, that the Constitutional Council refused to accept the statement.

​Lawyers insist that Bouteflika was registered as a presidential candidate in violation of existing norms because he had not filed his documents in person.

Despite reports about Bouteflika's seriously deteriorated health and ongoing mass protests across the country, the president's supporters say that he will nonetheless run in the election scheduled for April 18. Bouteflika, however, said in a written statement that he would call early presidential vote if re-elected and promised that he would not run in it.

After suffering a stroke in 2013 and becoming confined to a wheelchair, the president barely speaks and has made very few public appearances.