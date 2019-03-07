Powerful Car Bomb Explosion Hits Somali Capital (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The recent blast comes after late last month the Al-Shabab detonated the loaded with explosives car close to the Hilac UK hotel in Mogadishu; this resulted in the death of 29 people, in addition to at least 80 injured.

A vehicle loaded with explosives was detonated at a check point close to the national theatre building located not far from the presidential residence; this led to the death of 4, and 5 were injured, the local Garowe Online reported.

The death toll may rise, the media outlet reported, citing police.

BREAKING Massive car bomb blast rocks National Theater near Villa Somalia #Mogadishu #Somalia

More to follow! pic.twitter.com/gIb0Qq47tw — Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) 7 марта 2019 г.

Earlier in the day, Radio Dalsan outlet speculated that the attack was carried out by the Al-Shabab militant group.

Huge expulsion rocks down twon mogadishu near presidential plaza details coming soon #Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/5XWQXkDXgl — Abdihamiid mohamed (@hamiid24) 7 марта 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Twin Blasts Rock Somali Capital of Mogadishu, Casualties Reported (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Prior to the recent incident, on 28 February, media reported another car bombing, this time in Mogadishu's busiest street, Maka Al Mukarama, which is full of bustling hotels, shops and restaurants.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s. Al Shabaab, which has links to the al-Qaeda* terrorist organisation, has conducted numerous attacks throughout the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.

*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia