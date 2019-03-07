Ebola Epidemic in DRC Out of Control as Death Toll Rises – MSF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has gotten out of control, as the death toll continues to escalate and it is still unclear how some of the people got the disease, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) charity.

"The signs are that Ebola is not under control because within seven months all the indicators are not normal. More than 40 percent of the deaths are right now happening within the community. This means we have not reached them … Thirty-five percent of people are not known for the chain of transmission, which means we don’t know where they got it from," the international president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) charity said during a press conference on Thursday.

The MSF international president stressed that people were facing the biggest Ebola outbreak in the history of the country as "907 people have fallen sick from Ebola, 569 of them have died."

The statement comes after on 1 August the DRC Ministry of Health declared a new outbreak in North Kivu Province.

The largest Ebola outbreak to date killed more than 11,000 people in the West African nations of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between December 2013 and April 2016.