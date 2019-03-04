Register
18:02 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Golani infantry soldiers take part in a training of Krav Maga, the close-combat method conceived in secrecy by the Israeli military, in the Regavim Army base, in northern Israel on April 19, 2016

    IDF Provides Military Training to African States in Bid to Boost Ties – Report

    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited several African countries in recent years in a bid to improve diplomatic relations with them as part of his broader foreign policy.

    The Israel Defence Forces have been providing the armed forces of several African states with training in Krav Maga (an Israeli military self-defence system), hostage rescue operations, and urban combat, Israeli Channel 13 reported. According to the TV channel, the IDF has been providing instruction during training in Angola, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Togo, Tanzania, South Africa, and Zambia.

    "We treat African leaders with respect and appreciation and deal with them as equals, in a language of true camaraderie, personal friendship and professionalism", Israeli military attaché to Africa Col. Aviezer Segal said.

    The training is provided as a part of Tel Aviv's efforts to boost diplomatic ties with African nations, Channel 13 noted. At the same time, Israel has refused to provide such support to certain African governments that are suspected of human rights violations to prevent the expertise from being used to commit atrocities, the TV channel reported.

    READ MORE: Ex-Israeli Spec Ops Soldier Trains S Africa's White Farmers to Defend Themselves

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently been pursuing a policy of restoring and improving ties with states on the African continent. Notably, the country restored its diplomatic connections with Chad after a decades-long break in January 2019.  Netanyahu has also recently visited Rwanda and Liberia with the intent to boost ties between Israel and the two countries.

    Related:

    Israeli Students in South Africa Take a Knee to Support Palestinians - Reports
    Ex-Israeli Spec Ops Soldier Trains S Africa's White Farmers to Defend Themselves
    Remains of Earliest Homo Sapiens Outside of Africa Found in Israel
    Israeli El Al Pilots Reportedly Refuse to Deport Refugees to 'Death' in Africa
    South African BDS Movement 'Poster Girl' Banned From Israel
    South African Band Die Antwoord Cancels Its Concert in Israel
    Israel Admits Plan to Relocate African Asylum Seekers Has Collapsed
    Israel, UN Reach Deal on Deportation of African Migrants to Europe - Reports
    Israel Cancels Deal With UN on African Migrants One Day After
    Uganda Ready to Accept 500 African Asylum Seekers From Israel - Minister
    Tags:
    military training, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Benjamin Netanyahu, Africa, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse