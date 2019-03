CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who announced in February that he would seek a fifth consecutive term, sacked his campaign team head, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, amid mass protests against Bouteflika's intention to seek re-election, Algerian news website TSA reported on 2 March, citing the campaign team.

According to Algerian news website TSA, Bouteflika has replaced Sellal, who oversaw three re-elections of the 82-year old president, with Transport Minister Abdelghani Zaalene, without citing any reason behind his decision.

This came just hours before a midnight (23:00 on 2 March GMT) deadline for the election contenders to formally submit their candidacies for the vote, slated for 18 April.

READ MORE: Algerian President Bouteflika in Critical Condition in Geneva Hospital — Reports

On 1 March, thousands of people across Algeria took to the streets to protest against Bouteflika's bid to be re-elected, with the protests resulting in clashes and multiple detentions and injuries.

According to media reports, the president is currently undergoing treatment in the Swiss city of Geneva, with his condition assessed as critical, while there has not been any official confirmation.

Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and has since then been wheelchair-bound, rarely making public appearances.