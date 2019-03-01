Death Toll in Car Bomb Attack on Somali Capital Climbs to 25 - Reports

On Thursday, the media said that the car bomb hit the city's busiest street Maka Al Mukarama, full of hotels, shops and restaurants. Earlier reports indicated 15 dead and 30 injured.
READ MORE: US Air War in Somalia Goes Dark
Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s. Al Shabaab, which has links to the al-Qaeda* terrorist organisation, has conducted numerous attacks throughout the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)