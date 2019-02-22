Sudanese President Announces State of Emergency for One Year

Previously, reported number of persons killed in nationwide clashes in Sudan between protesters and the police increased to 24 people.

Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir on Friday declared a state of emergency in the country for one year and said he would dissolve the central government and state governments.

© AFP 2018 / ASHRAF SHAZLY Death Toll in Unrest in Sudan Rises to 24 - Reports

Omar al-Bashir also called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to run for another term in 2020.

"A state of emergency is declared throughout the country for a period of one year … The government of national consensus is being dissolved, as well as local governments in the states of the country," Al-Bashir said in his address to the nation, aired by Arabic broadcasters.

The unrest erupted across Sudan in late December over the rising cost of bread and general economic crisis. Residents of the cities of Gedaref and Atbara were the first to take to the streets.

READ MORE: Nineteen Dead, Almost 400 Injured During Sudan Protests — Minister

A state of emergency was introduced in a number of cities. At the same time, Amnesty International said on December 25 that 37 protesters had been shot dead by Sudanese security forces over five days of demonstrations.