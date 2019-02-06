CAR Peace Deal Reached in Khartoum Signed in Bangui by All Sides - Commissioner

"It has already been finalised. We [have] just signed it [in Bangui]", Chergui said.
On Tuesday, Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadera and 14 armed groups initiated the peace agreement at talks in Khartoum.
The landlocked CAR has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between the Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.
It became known on 2 February that the conflicting sides had agreed to establish a mixed border security mechanism between the CAR government, UN troops and representatives of the armed groups.
