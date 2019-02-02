Register
01:10 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French soldiers of the European force in Central Africa (Eufor RCA)

    Central Africa Peace Talks in Khartoum to Conclude Saturday - Commissioner

    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The peace talks between the Central African Republic (CAR) government and a number of opposition groups in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, are set to conclude on Saturday, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui told Sputnik on Friday.

    "I am positive and optimistic about finalizing the agreement very soon. We will conclude the talks tomorrow […] All the issues have been well addressed. The spirit was good. It is the first time that the government was meeting with these 14 armed groups. The atmosphere was conducive", Chergui, who was overseeing the talks, said.

    Earlier on Friday, AFP reported, citing an unnamed governmental source, that the latest round of CAR peace talks under the aegis of the African Union had been suspended due to parties wishing to consult among themselves, outside of the framework of the current talks, on issues related to amnesty.

    However, Smail Chergui has refuted the media reports alleging peace talks suspension.

    READ MORE: African States May Create Single Currency — Egyptian Central Bank

    Peace talks in Khartoum have been ongoing since 24 January, with parties moving on to a discussion of their commitments from Wednesday.

    Hundreds of Congolese voters who have been waiting at the St. Raphael school in the Limete district of Kinshasa Sunday Dec. 30, 2018, storm the polling stations after the voters listings were finally posted five hours after the official start of voting. Forty million voters are registered for a presidential race plagued by years of delay and persistent rumors of lack of preparation. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    80 US Troops Deployed to Central Africa Over Concerns of Violence in Congo
    CAR has been engulfed in the internal conflict involving the mainly Muslim armed group Seleka, the Christian Anti-balaka militia, and government forces since 2012. According to the UN data, up to 6,000 people have been killed.

    In late August last year, Seleka group and Anti-balaka militia signed a declaration of understanding after a Russia-brokered peace meeting in Khartoum. The Russia-mediated talks in Khartoum complemented those in the CAR town of Bouar, held under the aegis of the African Union.

    READ MORE: French Troops Avoid Charges of Child Sex Abuse in Central Africa — Reports

    UN Security Council chamber (File photo).
    CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica
    UN Security Council Extends Central African Republic Arms Embargo
    The Russian Foreign Ministry said in late October it intended to keep helping the CAR in rebuilding its national armed forces. The ministry said that, in early 2018, Moscow supplied the CAR army with a batch of small arms and ammunition while sending 175 military advisers to train CAR servicemen.

    The ministry added that Moscow would send 60 more military advisers and a second batch of military supplies to the African country, and stressed that all such assistance programs were being carried out in compliance with the UNSC sanctions regime.

    READ MORE: UN Peacekeeper in Central Africa Kills Four Colleagues

    Related:

    Lost City DISCOVERED Next to Johannesburg in South Africa (VIDEO)
    S Africa's Central Bank Governor Reassures Investors of Stable Economy at Davos
    India Follows Chinese Footsteps in Africa With First Multi-Nation Military Drill
    Finish Him! Black Rhino Rams Tourist Car at Kruger National Park, South Africa
    France ‘Too Sensitive,’ Overreacts to Italy’s Comment on Africa Policy - Lega
    Tags:
    conclusion, peace talks, conflict, Smail Chergui, Central African Republic, Khartoum, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse