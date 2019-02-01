Libyan Army Repels Attack by Chad-Based Militants in Southern Region – Spokesman

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The Libyan army repulsed an attack by militants from Chad in Libya’s southwest on Friday, a spokesman of the 73rd infantry brigade of the main command of the Libyan National Army, Gen. Mounzer Khartoush, told Sputnik.

"The forces of the Libyan National Army repelled an armed attack by the terrorist groups and Chadian militants in the Ghadwa area in the south of the country. The fighting started today at dawn, "the spokesman said.

The terrorists suffered huge losses in the clashes with the Libyan army, with the latter managing to regain control over the Ghadwa area, which is located 25 miles south from the city of Sabha, the spokesman noted.

The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) signed an agreement with Chad, Niger and Sudan for the protection and monitoring of borders in June 2018.

However, the attacks by militants based in Libya's neighbours continue. Most recently, on December 27, seven people were killed and 43 others injured in an attack by Chadian militants on the headquarters of the 10th Brigade of the Libyan Armed Forces in the country's west, a military source told Sputnik.

